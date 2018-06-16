Parked patrol car struck in Co Donegal injuring three gardaí

Three Gardaí sustained minor injuries when their parked patrol car was struck by a car in County Donegal.

The incident happened at around half past three this morning on Ramelton Road in Letterkenny.

A 17-year-old man driving the car was arrested at the scene and was later released without charge.

The three Gardaí were treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.
