Parents warned over outbreak of measles in Dublin area

Parents are being warned about an outbreak of measles in the Dublin area.

11 cases of the infectious and potentially serious disease have been identified so far.

The HSE is concerned about the risk for children who attended Temple Street Children's Hospital between July 25 and 27, and on Monday this week.

The risk of developing the disease lasts up to 21 days after contact.

"Measles can be quite serious," said Dr Helena Murray, a specialist in public health medicine.

"They are often chest infections or ear infections occur after measles.

"Sometimes there can be seizures, swelling of the brain or damage to the brain and about one person in 500 might die from it.

- Digital Desk