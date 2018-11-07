Parents 'very angry' over lack of deadline for reopening of school hit by structural defects

Parents of children at Tyrellstown Educate Together in West Dublin say they are angry at the lack of information on when their school will be safe to reopen.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and the adjacent St Luke’s National School remain closed following an assessment of 42 schools, built by Western Building Systems, which were at risk of structural defects.

Families have been inspecting safety works at the two school buildings.

St. Luke’s will reopen tomorrow, but no decision has been made on when Tyrrelstown Educate Together will resume classes.

The Tyrrelstown Educate Together school. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

Laura Walsh, whose children attend Tyrrelstown Educate Together, went to look at the safety works.

She said: "People seem to be very angry and want concrete answers. We went into one of the classrooms and it's all covered in sheeting and wood with hoardings all around the edges of the classroom. The windows are all braced as well.

"It doesn't look great, but they are trying to reassure us that it is, in fact, safe."