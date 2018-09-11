Parents urged to speak to young people about alcohol ahead of Junior Cert results celebrations
Ahead of the release of Junior Certificate results tomorrow, health experts are urging parents to speak to their children about alcohol.
A new report by Drink Aware has found that parents are the biggest influence on a young person decision around drinking.
It has also been revealed that 20% of parents feel it is a good idea to introduce children to alcohol at home before the age of 18.
Drink Aware is encouraging parents to talk openly with their children about any celebration plans for tomorrow night, and set rules together.
The following advice for parents and guardians has been issued to help ensure this Junior Cert results night is a safe one:
Miriam Taber, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Drinkaware said: “The Junior Cert results are a fantastic achievement and of course, should be celebrated but these young people are about 15 years old, which is too young to be drinking alcohol and we should not accept that alcohol is synonymous with these events."
