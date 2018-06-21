Parents urged to rethink allowing teenagers to go on Leaving Cert holidays

Parents are being urged to rethink allowing their children to go on a Leaving Cert holiday.

The traditional post-exam trip can cause teenagers to feel stressed and depressed.

There is a warning today that parents should reconsider if they let their children go away when they finish school.

Psychologist Niamh Hannan says some teens feel overwhelmed after exams and holidays alone can be a disaster.

She thinks parents could be doing their kids a favour by refusing to let them go.

She said: "If your teenager is very vulnerable and they want you to make the decision and take it away from them it can be very helpful for teenagers to say 'my parents are very strict and they're not allowing me'."

- Digital Desk