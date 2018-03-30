Parents 'distressed' at graphic images of unborn children displayed in front of children in Waterford

By Daniel Keating

Anti-abortion posters claiming to show graphic images of aborted babies that were displayed in Waterford city have been described as “distressing.”

The images are being used as part of protests by Pro-Life campaigners.

Speaking on WLRFM's 'Deise Today', parent Martina Collender told Eamon Keane, parents for choice were having a coffee morning in Tramore, Co. Waterford, which was designed for parents to bring their small children to talk about the abortion issue.

According to Ms Collender, these “distressing” images were displayed at the front gate as little children were brought in, and as a result, the young children became very upset.

The large posters claiming to show images of aborted babies were also later displayed outside University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Ms Collender said: “I have seen these images without warning popping up all over the city and it’s very difficult to believe these are allowed.

“These are very gruesome images of unborn children, they're incredibly graphic and very upsetting.”

According to a number of attendees at the event, it is alleged that a number of Pro-Life protestors were taking pictures and videos of parents arriving at the coffee morning with their children.

Ms Collender believes that these groups can make their point without resorting to these graphic images.

People Before Profit member and campaigner Una Dunphy, who also attended the coffee morning, said: “I saw them [pro-life protestors] setting up outside and was pretty much aware of what they do and how their tactics play out.”

According to Ms Dunphy, one parent was so upset that her children were being photographed that she made sure organisers got in touch with Gardaí.

Waterford City and County Councillor Jason Murphy said that he could only imagine the distress that these images have caused.

“I wouldn’t engage in shock tactics because I don’t think there is any need to engage in shock tactics, let’s make the argument in a very reasoned and measured way.” said Cllr Murphy.