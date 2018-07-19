Parcels containing €148,000 of herbal cannabis seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre
Herbal cannabis worth €148,000 has been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.
Revenue officers found the drugs concealed in two parcels which arrived from Spain and were declared as 'textiles'.
One 4kg-parcel was destined for an address in Dublin 12.
The other, containing 3.4kgs, was destined for Dublin 15.
Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.
Digital Desk
