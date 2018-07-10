Paramedic assaulted by man he was assisting on Dublin Bus

A man has been arrested after a paramedic was assaulted on a Dublin Bus this morning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade medic was trying to help a patient who had fallen unconscious on the Number 41 bus just after 7.30am this morning.

Gardaí say the man became aggressive and assaulted the paramedic after he woke up.

It is understood the medic suffered injuries to his face.

Investigators have arrested a man for public order and assault and have taken him to Store Street garda station.

Digital Desk