Parades and displays in Dublin to mark the first National Services Day

A day of action is being held in Dublin today to honour the country's emergency services.

Around 1,000 service personnel from across Ireland will join a parade from Parnell Square to Dublin Castle at 12 noon, where the public can see the professionals put their skills to the test at everything from abseiling to bomb disposal.

Laura Jackson from Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with Darcy aged 2 from the ambulance service (white dog) and Seodin aged 2 from Dublin fire brigade (Grey dog). Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is important the services get the public recognition they deserve and a national day of action will now be recognised each year going forward.

The RNLI's Owen Medland says it is all about engagement and recognition of all the state and voluntary services in the Republic of Ireland.

"It grew from a small volunteer committee called FESSEF - Frontline Emergency Security Services Eire Forum - and this year we are delighted that the State is recognising it and establishing a National Services Day on the first Saturday of September each year going forward," said Mr Medland.

This Saturday 1st Sept we're taking part in #NationalServicesDay. 1200 parade Parnell Sq - @dublincastleopw for a static display. Free family fun day @NatServicesDay --> https://t.co/nPnHB7YbI9 pic.twitter.com/FJunv3NrhS — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

Today's celebrations will be followed by a concert next weekend at the National Concert Hall.

"There are three phases to National Services Day this year," said Mr Medland.

"One is a parade, another one is the displays in Dublin Castle and the final one is a spectacular concert in the National Concert Hall a week from Saturday."

Digital Desk