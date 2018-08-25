Papal Visit sights and sounds: Pope Francis arrives in Ireland

The Pope has touched down at Dublin airport to begin an historic two-day visit to Ireland.

Pope Francis is greeted by members of the clergy, representatives of Government and the local County Council, as he arrives at Dublin International Airport, at the start of his visit to Ireland. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Senior Irish clerics and other dignitaries gathered on the apron of the runway to greet the Pope clapped as the Alitalia flight landed at 10.26am.

Irish and Vatican flags were flown from the cockpit window as the aircraft taxied toward its stand.

Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

After walking down the steps from the plane, the Pope was greeted by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, his wife Ruth and their three daughters Jessica, Beth and Annalise.

Mr Coveney’s youngest daughter, five-year-old Annalise, presented Francis with a bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet included thistles, yellow and white roses and green foliage.

The Boland family, who attended the World Meeting of Families, presented him with a vestment they designed.

The Pope’s Skoda ready to pick him up when he arrives at @DublinAirport for #popeInIreland pic.twitter.com/d989ntBWJd — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) August 25, 2018

In the capital, yellow and white flags of the Vatican were flying along the River Liffey on Saturday morning to mark the Papal visit.

Dublin City Council workers were out in force from before dawn preparing the streets.

One predicted a long day ahead.

"We started putting the barriers and railings out at 4am this morning and we weren't told what time the work would be done," he said.

Blue ribbons are tied to Ha'Penny Bridge, Dublin to remember the victims of clerical sex abuse ahead of the start of the visit to Ireland by Pope Francis. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

"It's a big job, so I'm not even sure how many of us they have in the city centre at the minute, but it couldn't be far off 100."

- Digital Desk