Papal visit sights and sounds: Pontiff visits Knock Shrine in his Popemobile

Latest: Pope Francis has arrived at the Knock Shrine and is touring the grounds in his Popemobile.

It is the second one being used in Ireland during his visit.

Francis waved to well-wishers as he was driven past the flag-waving crowds.

Popemobile travels through the estate of Knock Shrine #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/yr3kYhqXv0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018

Pope Francis arrives for his visit to Knock Holy Shrine. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Update - 10am: Pope met by local schoolchildren in Knock

Pope Francis has departed Knock Aiport and is en route to the Shrine where he will be greeted by 45,000 pilgrims.

The Pontiff was met at the airport by around 100 schoolchildren from Co Mayo as he landed in heavy rain.

Pope Francis is welcomed to Knock Airport | https://t.co/giNhTUfh9p pic.twitter.com/s07bntFWeo — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018

Meanwhile, attendees are eagerly awaiting the Pontiff's arrival at the wet and blustery Knock Shrine which is dominated by an enormous Celtic-style cross.

Earlier, the crowd sang Ave Maria and waved blue Knock flags while listening to the tale of 15 ordinary people who witnessed the apparition.

Pope Francis blesses schoolchildren as he arrives at Knock Aiport. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Earlier: Early crowds brave the rain in Knock

It is day two of the Pope’s trip to Ireland, with 500,000 people due to attend mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park later today.

Pilgrims arrive at Knock Holy Shrine. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Before that, the Pontiff will fly to Knock Shrine in Mayo this morning, arriving at 9.45am to deliver a short address and to say the Angelus to 45,000 people.

Pilgrims arrived early to queue for entry to the Shrine, braving the rain with umbrellas.

Pilgrims braving the downpour in Knock. Pope not due for a few hours #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/80cCA9nPm7 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) August 26, 2018

Some people were taking the showers in their stride.

Pilgrims arrive at Knock well prepared for the rain. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While others seemed less impressed.

A young boy ponders in the rain as he waits for Pope Francis' arrival at Knock Shrine. Photo: Ray Ryan

Preparations are being made back in Dublin for the Pope's return this afternoon, where he will say Mass to 500,000 people in Phoenix Park at 3.30pm.

Gardai, stewards and volunteers are already on the streets in preparation, while people are advised to prepare for wet conditions as rain sweeps across the country.

It’s pretty wet in the Phoenix Park, so if you are coming here later wear the right clothing and footwear. #popeinireland — Will Goodbody (@willgoodbody) August 26, 2018

