Papal visit latest: Pope Francis meets the President at Áras an Uachtaráin

Latest: Pope Francis has been welcomed to Áras an Uachtaráin by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Pope Francis with President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The greeting party also included the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone.

An Irish Army band played the national anthems of Vatican City and Ireland during the arrival ceremony.

Moving inside the property, the Pontiff signed the visitor's book before entering into a private meeting with President Higgins.

At Áras an Uachtaráin, @Pontifex greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina @PresidentIRL pic.twitter.com/AvKHyg3Fqe — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 25, 2018

Update - 10.30am: Pope Francis has landed in Dublin

The Pope has touched down at Dublin airport to begin an historic two-day visit to Ireland.

Senior Irish clerics and other dignitaries gathered on the runway to greet the Pope after his flight landed at 10.26am.

Irish and Vatican flags were flown from the cockpit window as the aircraft taxied toward its stand.

Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

After walking down the steps from the plane, the Pope was greeted by Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney, his wife Ruth and their three daughters Jessica, Beth and Annalise.

Mr Coveney acknowledged that many people had mixed feelings about the visit.

“I think it’s been difficult for many people, for victims, for Catholics and many of the clergy,” he said.

“But I hope and expect that this weekend will be a very powerful moment. He has a personality that can reach out to Irish people.”

He is now on his way to meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

A family of Syrian asylum seekers will attend the tree planting ceremony in the Áras.

After that, the Pontiff travels here to Dublin Castle where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Earlier: Pope begins historic visit to Ireland

Pope Francis waves as he boards an airplane at Rome's Fiumicino International Airport this morning. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The Pope will arrive in Dublin later this morning for the start of an historic two-day visit to Ireland.

The plane carrying the Pontiff has left Italy and is due to land in Dublin at 10.30am.

Pope Francis boards the Alitalia flight AZ4000 to Dublin #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/cXd5b5vfwG — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 25, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to welcome Pope Francis during his whistle-stop tour of the capital city and Co Mayo over the weekend.

The Pontiff will witness a country that has undergone seismic social changes in the four decades since the last Papal visit in 1979, when John Paul II was lauded by a nation shaped by its relationship with the Catholic Church.

“As I prepare to visit Ireland in a few days’ time for the World Meeting of Families, I send a warm word of greeting to all the Irish people. I am excited at the thought of returning to Ireland!"@Pontifex #WMOF2018 https://t.co/6JHtTckwdc pic.twitter.com/YHiDVUGhj6 — WMOF2018 (@WMOF2018) August 21, 2018

While the Pope will receive a warm reception from the thousands of pilgrims who have travelled to be part of the occasion, he will also be met by protesters angry at how the church dealt with multiple clerical sex abuse scandals that have damaged trust in the religious institution and seriously weakened its influence on Irish society.

Francis will meet a number of abuse victims in a private meeting amid expectation he will use his public utterances elsewhere to confront the emotive issue.

Earlier this week, the Pope wrote a 2,000-word letter to Catholics in which he condemned the crime of sexual abuse by priests and subsequent cover-ups.

The Pope demanded accountability in response to fresh revelations in Pennsylvania in the United States of decades of misconduct by clerics.

(PA Graphics)

Francis is ostensibly in Ireland to attend the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) – a major global church event focused on promoting family values.

However, he will also fulfil a number of other engagements, including meetings with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

With Ireland in the midst of a high-profile homelessness problem, the Pope will also meet a number of impacted families at a centre run by a religious order.

Around 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Dublin city centre this afternoon as the Pope passes through in his Pope Mobile.

Merchandise of Pope Francis on sale in Dublin (Aaron Chown/PA)

This evening, he will join 80,000 pilgrims at a musical festival in Croke Park.

Tomorrow, the Pope will fly west to Co Mayo where he will follow in the footsteps of John Paul II and take part in a religious service at a Holy shrine in Knock.

He will then return to Dublin for the closing centrepiece of the WMOF event – an outdoor Mass in front of an expected congregation of half a million people.

PA & Digital Desk