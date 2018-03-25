Pakistani community urged to 'stay positive' following attacks in Dublin

The Pakistani ambassador to Ireland has pleaded for the community here to "stay positive."

It follows two separate assaults on Pakistani men in Dublin last week.

Last Monday a 21-year-old student was attacked on Cork Street which resulted in surgery for a broken hip.

The student reported that a group of nine males counted down from ten before assaulting him at a bus stop.

Separately a butcher was assaulted on Moore Street last Wednesday where he was left unconscious.

He was treated at the Mater Hospital for a concussion and facial lacerations.

According to the Sunday Times, the ambassador, Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed, said he believed both attacks were "random" and not racially motivated.

Gardaí are investigating both assaults but no arrests have been made so far.

- Digital Desk