Pair due in court in connection with Limerick burglary

Two men are due to appear in court this lunchtime in connection with a burglary in Limerick yesterday.

Three men were arrested following a burglary and car theft in the Castletroy area in the early hours of Saturday.

They fled on foot after an attempt by Gardaí to stop their car in the Garryowen area.

Following a search of the area the men were located and arrested.

One man appeared at Limerick Court yesterday.

The other two will appear before Kilmallock District Court at 1pm today.

- Digital desk