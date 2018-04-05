Pair charged with with assault causing harm to Laois GAA player Daniel O’Reilly

Two Carlow men have appeared in court today charged with assault causing harm to a Laois GAA player.

Daniel O’Reilly was injured at Potato Market in Carlow town in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Laois player Daniel O'Reilly

Tommy Lee Thompson, 20, of Springfield Park and Brendan Keating, 24, of St Mary’s Park appeared before Carlow District Court this morning.

They were remanded on bail on strict conditions and are due back in court next month.

- Digital desk