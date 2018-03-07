Pair charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Derry

Two men have been charged with the murder of a father of five in Derry.

Karol Kelly (aged 35) was stabbed during an altercation in the Grafton Street area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

The two accused, aged 19 and 20, were charged with murder last night.

They are due before a district judge in Derry Magistrates' Court this morning.

A 27-year-old man also arrested in connection with the fatal incident was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

