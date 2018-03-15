Pair arrested following midnight raid by armed gardaí in Wexford

Two men have been arrested following an intelligence-led operation by armed gardaí in Co Wexford last night.

A quantity of firearms and ammunition have been seized after Garda Detectives from Enniscorthy, assisted by Armed Support Units from the South Eastern Region and Special Crime Operations, challenged a number of men exiting vehicles in a field at Millands, Gorey Co Wexford shortly after midnight last night.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and two firearms and a quantity of ammunition were recovered in a car.

He is currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

In a follow-up operation in the Gorey area, a second man (aged 25) was also arrested in connection with this investigation. He is being detained at Gorey Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

Three cars have been seized as a result of this investigation, which is ongoing.

- Digital desk