Paddy Jackson’s barrister to continue cross-examination of woman at centre of Irish rugby rape case

Paddy Jackson’s barrister will continue his cross-examination this morning of a woman who claims she was raped by the Ireland and Ulster rugby player.

Paddy Jackson, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street in the city, deny raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

At the beginning of her cross-examination yesterday, Paddy Jackson’s barrister Brendan Kelly read out some text messages the woman exchanged with her friends on the morning after she’s alleged to have been raped.

She outlined her reasons for not wanting to go to the police. The court heard she feared she would not be believed, that they would make up a story and it would be her word against theirs, and that Ulster Rugby would vouch for the men and she would just "look like a stupid little girl".

She was also asked why she failed to mention that a woman had walked in during the alleged attack.

Mr Kelly said there was no reference to this in the texts or her first statement to police.

The trial heard earlier this week that it is anticipated this woman will tell the jury she did not think she had witnessed a rape when she walked in.

She told Mr Kelly she did not know the woman’s name and thought it was “secondary” to the actual rape, and insisted she did not leave it out on purpose.

Also yesterday afternoon, footage of her police interview was played to the court.

The hour-long video showed an account given to PSNI detectives on June 30, 2016, two days after the alleged incident.

In the recording, the woman broke down a number of times as she recalled to officers how she was allegedly raped.

She said in the footage: "The position they put me in, I did not want to be in that position. I felt I had no choice and the fact that they were so rough. I was bleeding."