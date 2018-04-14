Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have contracts 'revoked' with immediate effect, IRFU confirm

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby have "revoked" the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect.

It follows an internal review which was called after the pair were acquitted of the rape of a 19-year-old girl last month.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU said:

"Following a review, conducted in the aftermath of recent court proceedings, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have revoked the contracts of Patrick Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect.

"In arriving at this decision, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby acknowledge our responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game: Respect, Inclusivity and Integrity.

"It has been agreed, as part of this commitment, to conduct an in-depth review of existing structures and educational programmes, within the game in Ireland, to ensure the importance of these core values is clearly understood, supported and practised at every level of the game."

It has also been confirmed that Ulster winger Craig Gilroy has been sanctioned following a review of a text message in connection with the alleged incident in 2016 and will be unavailable for team selection until April 26.

