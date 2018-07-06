Own brand pestos and frozen vegetables recalled over bacteria concerns

Dunnes Stores and Spar have announced a recall of their own brand pestos.

Some of the pestos being recalled by the FSAI.

They are taking the move as a precaution, due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Consumers who bought affected batches should dispose of the product, or return it to the place of purchase.

The batches involved include the 130g Dunnes Stores Tomato Pesto expiry 30th of September and Basil Pesto expiry September 25 and Spar's 125g Basil Pesto and Red Pesto, both with expiry dates on September 25.

Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd is also recalling various frozen vegetable products because they may contain listeria monocytogenes.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the implicated batches could cause listeriosis. Listeriosis is a serious disease which can be life-threatening, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system.

Some of the frozen vegetables being recalled.

The products are on sale in Tesco and Lidl and other stores.

The full list of affected products can be found here.

- Digital Desk