Overcrowded emergency departments and staff shortages putting patients at risk - INMO

There is a warning overcrowded emergency departments and staff shortages are putting patients at risk.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say HSE figures show there is a shortage of over 200 nurses.

It says low pay and poor working conditions are making it hard to recruit and retain staff.

Tony Fitzpatrick from the INMO says the lack of nurses means patients are not getting the care they need.

He said: "The levels of overcrowding combined with the fact that we don't have sufficient staff to care for the patients and combined with the fact that the HSE does not have a plan means that patients are at risk due to the present circumstance."

