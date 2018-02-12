Over a fifth would support gambling tax to combat addiction - survey

Back to Ireland Home

Over a fifth of us would support the introducing of a gambling tax to try combat addiction.

A survey for Taxback.com found obesity was a concern for 20% of people, while smoking followed at 19%.

But just 6% would support a higher tax on alcohol and only 8% are in favour of a "latte levy" on paper cups.

The survey also found that a quarter of us believe Ireland is becoming too much of a "Nanny-State."

File image.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Gambling, Tax, Addiction, Latte Levy, Obesity, Alcohol

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland