Over a fifth would support gambling tax to combat addiction - survey
Over a fifth of us would support the introducing of a gambling tax to try combat addiction.
A survey for Taxback.com found obesity was a concern for 20% of people, while smoking followed at 19%.
But just 6% would support a higher tax on alcohol and only 8% are in favour of a "latte levy" on paper cups.
The survey also found that a quarter of us believe Ireland is becoming too much of a "Nanny-State."
- Digital Desk
