Over 80% of people say they would report a rape to Gardaí, survey shows

83% of people say they would report a rape to Gardaí, however, the figure drops to just under a half in cases where it had happened to someone else.

Newstalk's Red C Women In Ireland survey has also revealed 1 in 5 people would not report being groped.

The findings show 56% of respondents said yes, they would report groping or touching without consent if it happened to them, but 18% said they would not.

Fiona Doyle

Abuse survivor Fiona Doyle waived her right to anonymity to see her father receive a nine-year sentence for repeatedly abusing her over a decade.

She says she went public to lift the burden she had felt for years.

"I did it in the beginning I made the decision out of pure defiance, pure 'I'm going to let people know what you did and who you are'," said Ms Doyle.

"Because people have a knack of - out of self-protection - not accepting what they've heard. They turn it on you.

"So, I just thought: well I am just going to make sure that everybody knows what you did."

The survey also found that 91% of people believe society is more favourable towards men when it comes to pay.

69% of people do not believe men and woman are treated equally.

Digital Desk