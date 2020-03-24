Over €675k donated to Covid-19 GoFundMe causes in last week

A massive €677,000 has been donated to Covid-19 GoFundMe causes in the last week.

Some 20,000 people have supported a range of causes in the last seven days, with one in every two GoFundMe campaigns started in Ireland in the last week related to the virus outbreak.

Hundreds of campaigns have been started by people desperate to help out those at risk and those on the frontline during this crisis.

Among the most high profile campaigns is Feed the Heroes, a campaign designed to raise money to buy food for healthcare workers, guards and other frontline staff.

It has been supported by the likes of Ireland football captain Seamus Coleman and his former Ireland international teammate Keith Andrews.

More than €320,000 has been raised so far.

Cian O’Flaherty, campaign organiser of the hugely successful Feed The Heroes campaign said:

"We have been blown away by the depth of public support for our campaign, it's an honour to be in charge of an incredible voluntary team with a critical mission in this difficult time. The frontline are incredibly grateful for public generosity and will make sure that these funds are put to good use and have an impact. Thank you to everyone who has supported Feed The Heroes and donated on GoFundMe."

Other campaigns include 'Protect those who protect us', which is raising money for protective equipment in hospitals, and 'Help the homeless get through the Covid-19 crisis', which was started by Maia Dunphy to raise funds for Merchants Quay Ireland and Inner City Helping Homeless.

Launching the fundraiser, Ms Dunphy said: "Sadly the homeless are often the first ones overlooked when times are tough. A homeless man in Dublin city I speak to regularly and help out when I can, told me that with the offices closed, no one is walking past at the moment, everyone is staying away, and the few euro, hot drinks and food he was given daily by regular commuters has stopped. He said that things are worse than ever for him."

Roz Purcell created the Féasta Cookbook for the Mater & Mercy Hospitals, while the 'Student Nurses Covid-19' fundraiser is supporting student nurses who are working full time without pay during this crisis.

There are now more than 200 Covid-19 campaigns in Ireland to support a range of causes, from support of charity events that were cancelled, funds to buy medical supplies or meals for the vulnerable in local communities.