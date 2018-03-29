Over 65s being 'left behind' as majority have never used the internet - Age Action

The majority of over 65s in Ireland have never used the internet - with concerns they are being left behind.

Age Action Ireland says older people are being cut off from the opportunities and benefits of being online.

The organisation wants the government to put more funding into digital training courses.

Justin Moran from Age Action says an entire generation are currently losing out.

He said: "What we have in Ireland is a situation where the majority of people over the age of 65 have literally never been on the internet.

"They have never used it for information, for banking, for financial services or anything.

We are worried that an entire generation of older people is being left behind. They are losing out on all of the opportunities and benefits of being able to use the internet.

"They are also lagging far behind their EU neighbours where digital literacy among older people is far higher."

- Digital Desk