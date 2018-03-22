Over €50,000 raised for 'determined' Cork teenager injured during Storm Emma

More than €50,000 has been raised in under 18 hours for a young Cork teenager who was severely injured during Storm Emma in March.

On March 1, Jack O’Driscoll was out with friends for a walk in the snow at a local sports field, when he suffered a serious injury in a fall.

The fall resulted in Jack fracturing his C5 vertebrae in his neck. This has left Jack paralysed from the chest down.

Jack was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident, however, due to the severity of his injury, he was required to be transferred to Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital.

He is currently in the hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU), where he is receiving care from a team of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

In an online statement, Jack’s family have said the young teenager remains positive, upbeat and determined. His friends and family are hopeful that his progress will continue and allow him to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire.

Since the accident, Jack’s family have been overwhelmed by goodwill and support.

Therefore, members of Jack’s friends and family established a gofundme page with the goal of raising the necessary funds for the dedicated support and treatment he will require.

“We feel we owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation,” the fundraising page states.

To donate to Jack’s fund visit https://www.gofundme.com/jackod-fund or for any fundraising queries you can email: jackod.fund@gmail.com