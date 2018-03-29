Over 3000 people a year find out they have cancer in busy A&E departments - Report
More than 3000 people a year find out they have cancer in A&E - that is 6 people a day.
The cancer is at a late stage for 8 in ten of these patients, according to a report by the Irish Cancer Society.
Older people, as well as patients from less well-off backgrounds, are most likely to find out they have the disease in overcrowded hospital emergency departments.
Digital Desk
