Over 3000 people a year find out they have cancer in busy A&E departments - Report

More than 3000 people a year find out they have cancer in A&E - that is 6 people a day.

The cancer is at a late stage for 8 in ten of these patients, according to a report by the Irish Cancer Society.

Older people, as well as patients from less well-off backgrounds, are most likely to find out they have the disease in overcrowded hospital emergency departments.

Overcrowding at a busy A&E department.

