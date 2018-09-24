Over 3,000 mums and dads calling parental helpline every year
Over 3,000 mums and dads are calling a dedicated parental helpline every year.
Parentline is a confidential service for anyone who needs non-judgemental support or guidance.
The volunteer-led resource, which operates five days a week, is looking for more people to join their team.
CEO of Parentline Rita O'Reilly says they're looking for good listeners to volunteer.
"The main thing is to be a good listener because what you want to do is give the time to the parent and just hear what they're saying and reflect back on what they're saying."
