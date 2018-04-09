Over 2,000 new blood donors since Storm Emma appeal

Over 2,000 new blood donors have come forward in the aftermath of Storm Emma.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service made a nationwide appeal as stocks reached critical levels.

In the two weeks leading up to the St. Patrick's weekend, over 6,600 successful donations were made.

Supplies have now stabilised meaning hospital demand is being met.

Paul McKinney, Operations Director with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, says the new donors were badly needed.

He said: "It was absolutely vital.

"At the time we were down to under two days stock and slightly less on our O Negative which is the universal blood group.

"We had to cancel 14 clinics, the hospitals were continuing to order as normal so it was absolutely vital we got a good response."

