Over 2000 gather at service to honour organ donors and their families

Over 2000 people gathered to honour organ donors and their families at the Irish Kidney Association’s Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving today.

Families of deceased organ donors, living donors and transplant recipients of various organs attended the service at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Dublin 9.

The first batch of Donor Cards going out today. We’ve since had ANOTHER 2000 requests, totalling over 4000 since @orlatinsley’s documentary on Monday, how amazing is that?! 😄👏🏻 #orlatinsley #warrior #organdonation pic.twitter.com/q7JFtXejov — Irish Kidney Association (@IrishKidneyAs) September 19, 2018

The annual event was organised by the Irish Kidney Association.

In 1986 the inaugural service had an attendance of 300 people, and, has since, increased annually in numbers with over 2000 people attending from all over Ireland in recent years.

The service, which is in its 33rd year, is a mixture of sadness and joy for the families of organ donors and transplant recipients alike.

For many donor families the service has become an anniversary to remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to give thanks.

Broadcaster Claire Byrne, the ambassador for organ donor awareness 2018, recited Helen Custer's 'A Candle' poem to remember those who have died.

Members of Transplant Team Ireland, who participated in the European Transplant and Dialysis Games in Sardinia and the British Transplant Games this summer also took part.

Members of the medical community were among the readers at the service which was led by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin.

The Irish Kidney Association Liturgy Committee, who were involved in the organisation and planning of the event, comprised Board members, National Honorary Officers and staff of the Irish Kidney Association were also in attendance.

- Digital Desk