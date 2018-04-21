Over 200 groups to display projects at Youth Citizenship Awards

Young people who have made a positive difference in their communities are being celebrated today.

The Aldi Foroige Youth Citizenship Awards take place in Citywest in Dublin later.

Over 200 groups of 10-18-year-olds representing every county will be displaying their projects, which cover issues like homelessness, disability and Brexit.

"We have over 2,500 young people who have come together to exhibit their projects," said Sarah Haslam, training and development manager with Foroige.

"They have worked together on issues such as homelessness, mental health, equality, intergenerational connectedness, and they've also done things like raise over €60,000 for good causes and planted 5,000 trees to help the environment."

- Digital desk


