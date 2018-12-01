Over 1m tune in for 'best Late Late Toy Show ever'

It's the most wonderful time on Irish television.

This year was no different as over 1 million people tuned into the Late Late Toy Show last night to witness the magic.

Ryan took to his role as ringmaster of The Greatest Showman-themed set sporting a waistcoat, top hat, cane and some pointy polished shoes.

The host of the night even showed off his set of lungs with his own vocal during the opening number which set the tone for what was to come.

The show included the usual mix of toys, giveaways, and song and dance numbers to remember.

It was the children, however, who stole the show with some stand-out comedic and some touching moments.

And the good people of social media left nothing out.

Best opening to the Toy Show ever, hands down 😍 #LateLateToyShow — Laura Moore (@lauramoore_kk) November 30, 2018

With apologies to Mary Poppins.#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/FzIv5zY0Xj — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

Giggly Michael D!#LateLateToyShow is live now pic.twitter.com/qMSJWBX2hD — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

At last - years of frustration at gender stereotyping in the #LateLateToyShow broken by one very cool kid in a GAA jersey who likes to play with dolls. Big love for him, his parents and his teachers 😍 https://t.co/70jYvbNYnF — 🤦‍♀️ (@aoifs_m) November 30, 2018

When the lads are in Flannery’s but your girlfriend made you go to the Toy Show #LateLateToyshow pic.twitter.com/Ujawjv7BI1 — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloy9) November 30, 2018

When you remember.. You left the immersion on... #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/J2ILpYMJ9W — John Reilly (@Johnrei11y) November 30, 2018

What a performance!

Well done to the Jammie Dodgers from Newry!#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/S2YBYzCb7M — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

It's the ride on toys!

With accompaniment by David Lane age 11.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/K4uGpgALWX — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

Lego builder, property developer, and chairman of the local GAA #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/SjePVSJCFw — k.éíth.l (@KoemansCC) November 30, 2018

Always a favourite, the book reviewing section of the show went down a treat again this year with Michael from Kerry stealing the show.

Another incredible performance.

Take a bow McGee School of Irish Dance from Louth and Soilse Trad Band from Down.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/SIY2NrUjI8 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2018

"He's not here!"

Michael O'Brien age 11 from Kerry just met his hero Davy Fitz!#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/4B7hSMjAGb — RTE One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018

Micheals just entered the Book section hall of fame up there with John Joe Brennan #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/0IeqPWjvr2 — Ruth (@ruthcotter) November 30, 2018

As if my job couldn’t get any better! Can’t wait to meet Clodagh!! #LateLateToyshow pic.twitter.com/2kb1fFUbhu — Fatti Burke (@FattiBurke) November 30, 2018

Viral star Stella from Leitrim took to the set to showcase her agricultural skills.

Oh here she is!

Viral star and absolute character Stella from Leitrim.#LateLateToyShow live now pic.twitter.com/2Hk9RcrCFh — RTE One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018

And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, one family, in particular, leave us in floods of tears with their story.

8-year-old Scott donated his bone marrow to his little cousin Grace who is doing brilliantly since.

He told Ryan that he did it because he wanted to save her life.

"I wanted to save her life"



Absolute hero Scott who donated bone marrow to his little cousin Grace gets a few surprises.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/xn9dWNgv8k — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 1, 2018

An 8 year old boy, went through a bone marrow transplant because he wanted to save his 6 year old cousins life, that is just incredible forget all those toys that is a true gift from one person to another... beautiful ❤️ #latelatetoyshow — Aaron Blake OConnell (@AaronBlakeOC) November 30, 2018

Ryan: “And why did you give her the transplant?”



Scott: “I wanted to save her life.”



I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS... 😭💜#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/6auHOMmIyE — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) November 30, 2018

Met Eireann issue nationwide yellow rainfall warning as households across Ireland can't hold back tears #latelatetoyshow pic.twitter.com/tEhnvu5TYT — Alan Rice (@alanmrice) December 1, 2018

[media=insta[]https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq0us1olTr6/[/media]

And just like that, The Late Late Toy Show was over for another year and heavy eyes around the country fell.

Now, will you all go to bed! Oíche mhaith #latelatetoyshow pic.twitter.com/0G4MQICIG0 — Brighid Breathnach (@BrighidBB) November 30, 2018

We can’t believe it’s over 😭 All the kids were absolutely amazing 💙 For the fifth and final €50 voucher, tell us who stole the show for you tonight? 😍 #LateLateToyShow — Smyths Toys Ireland (@SmythsToysIRE) November 30, 2018

probably the best late late toy show ever 👍#LateLateToyShow — peter (@paddi3040) December 1, 2018

Best toy show ever... pic.twitter.com/PJrkQO3brz — Phillip Gleeson (@dublinphil) December 1, 2018

- Digital Desk