Over €160,000 worth of drugs seized in Portlaoise

Drugs worth over €160,000 have been found in packages at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

Over 7kg of herbal cannabis was discovered today in separate parcels originating in Thailand and the US.

The drugs seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

The drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Stella.

Yesterday, Revenue officers at the mail centre seized 3.5kg of cannabis resin worth €21,000.

The parcel had come from Thailand in a package marked as baby clothes.

Digital Desk