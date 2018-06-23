Over 1,250 animals went into care of ISPCA last year

Over 1,250 animals were seized by or surrendered to the ISPCA last year.

The animal charity is launching their annual report today.

It shows 758 dogs, 356 cats and 55 equines all came into the care of their rescue facilities in 2017.

Inspectors also coordinated the removal and rehoming of hundreds of cats and dogs from a research facility in Mayo that ceased operating in 2016.

Digital Desk