Over €100k worth of beer seized at Dublin Port
Beer worth over €100,000 has been seized at Dublin Port.
The alcohol was found when revenue officers stopped and searched a truck that had travelled here on a ferry from Liverpool.
The beer has a retail value of over €106,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €57,500.
A man in his 50s from the UK was questioned and investigations are ongoing.
Digital Desk
