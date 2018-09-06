Over €100k worth of beer seized at Dublin Port

Beer worth over €100,000 has been seized at Dublin Port.

The alcohol was found when revenue officers stopped and searched a truck that had travelled here on a ferry from Liverpool.

The beer has a retail value of over €106,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €57,500.

A man in his 50s from the UK was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

