Over 10,000 patients - including 190 children - were on hospital trolleys in January

10,350 patients were forced to wait on hospital trolleys in January - including 190 children.

The INMO says it is a rise of over a third compared to the same month in 2014.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 970 patients in need of a bed.

That is followed by Cork University Hospital with 947 and South Tipperary General Hospital with 629.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: "Over 10,000 hospital patients didn’t even have a bed last month in Ireland's health service.

“At the heart of this problem is understaffing. We simply cannot recruit and retain enough nurses and midwives on these wages.

“Ireland’s nurses and midwives are no longer prepared to tolerate these conditions, for themselves or for their patients.”

