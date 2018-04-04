Over 1,000 homes repaired under pyrite scheme

Over 1,000 homes have been repaired under the Pyrite Remediation Scheme, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government announced today.

This month marks three and a half years since the beginning of the Pyrite Remediation Scheme in 2014.

By the end of March this year, over 2,000 applications had been received under the pyrite remediation scheme. Some 1,600 dwellings have been included in the pyrite remediation scheme and the applicants notified accordingly.

The average all-in cost of remediation in 2016 was in the region of €70,000 per dwelling.

"To reach 1,000 properties is a significant milestone for us. We understand that there’s still plenty of work to do but this shows we are delivering for the participants in the scheme," said Minister for Housing and Urban Development Damien English.

"The budgetary provision for 2018 is €30m to fund the operation of the pyrite remediation scheme in 2018.

"This allocation will facilitate the remediation of some 430 additional dwellings in 2018 and is a clear signal of the continuing importance attached by Government to addressing the issue of significant pyritic damage in private dwellings.

"Ultimately, the Pyrite Resolution Board, together with the Housing Agency, will arrange for all eligible dwellings to be remediated to a high standard and at no additional cost to the affected homeowners.

"Remediation works will continue to be carried out at the earliest possible opportunity having regard to the existing demands of the scheme and the optimum use of available resources."

- Digital desk