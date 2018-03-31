Over 100 people sleeping on Dublin streets every night

Over one hundred people, on average, are sleeping on the streets of Dublin every night.

That is according to the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless.

The charity is calling on the government to put plans in place for people who stay on the streets during cold snaps.

While 150 people entered emergency accommodation for the first time during the Storm Emma, many did not.

The organisation's CEO, Anthony Flynn says they have a plan in place ahead of the cold weather predicted this bank holiday weekend.

He said: "Contingency measures in place on the ground from Inner City Helping Homeless and the crews that work on the ground.

"When Storm Emma did hit the town, we saw a lot of people being taken in off the streets, but we did see an awful lot of people still on the streets.

"What we need is a serious response..."