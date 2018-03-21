Over 100 brides left without bridesmaids dresses as Dublin shop closes

More than 130 brides have been left out of pocket after a wedding shop in Dublin closed.

Wedding World in Fairview ceased trading on Friday with customers left without bridesmaids dresses they had ordered.

A recorded message on the Wedding World number advices customers to contact its supplier in the UK.

Bride-to-be Lousie has described how she had to pay a second time for dresses. Her wedding is due to take place in three weeks.

"We were just praying and hoping that the dresses were there - we didn't even know if they were ordered in the first place," said Louise.

"We didn't know if we had to go and just find new dresses.

"But anyway, Sally rang me and she said the dresses were in the warehouse and they will post them out to us today.

"So we have the dresses which I suppose is the bright side of it all but we've had to pay 100% again."

Digital Desk