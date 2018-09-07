'Our families will come first in our spending plans' - Dublin work syndicate collect €4.7m Lotto jackpot

A syndicate from Dublin collected their €4.7m Lotto jackpot winnings today from the National Lottery.

The five work colleagues are set to pocket more than €954,000 each which they won in the draw on Wednesday, August 29.

They plan to pay off their bills and look after their family members with their new-found fortune.

They bought their Quick Pick ticket at the Londis Store in Summerhill, Co. Meath, on August 24.

The syndicate leader said: “I was lying on the couch on the Wednesday night of the draw and I picked up my Lotto ticket to check the numbers on the phone. All of our numbers were there in a row - it was a bizarre feeling.

"I casually called out to my wife and said, ‘guess what, I think we’ve won the Lotto’.

"I never thought I’d be that calm in such a situation but a part of me thought that I had to be making a mistake so I had to wait for the results to come through.

"But once I saw that there was one winner in the North East, I knew that it was us.”

He said that calling his colleagues to tell them the good news was one of the best experiences of his life.

He said: “Once I was 100% sure that we had won, I had to start calling everybody in the syndicate.

"With every phone call, there was a moment of disbelief and then pure and utter joy.

"It’s a tremendous experience to be able to share this journey with a group of people who are as close as we are.”

While they plan to keep their heads down and spend sensibly, some of them have started dreaming of far-flung holidays and new cars, but all were agreed that sharing with family members comes first.

They said: “We purposely took a little time out to think about what we would do with our winnings.

"Each of the syndicate has their own plans but I know many of them will be wiping their mortgages clean and paying off bills.

"We’ll definitely treat ourselves to new cars and a couple of holidays but the most important thing to us are our families who will come first in any of our spending plans.”