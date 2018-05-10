O'Shaughnessy welcomes decision to ban Chinese broadcaster from showing Eurovision

Ireland's Eurovision entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy has welcomed the European Broadcasting Union's decision to ban China from airing the singing competition after the country censored his performance.

During the live semi-final on BBC Four, host Rylan Clark-Neal said Mango TV would not be allowed to show Eurovision and O'Shaughnessy said: "I would like to welcome the decision by the EBU to do that because from the very start we have just said love is love.

"It doesn't matter whether it's between two guys and two girls or a guy and a girl.

I think it's a really important decision by the EBU, they haven't taken it lightly, and I think it's a move in the right direction I'm happy about it.

Clark-Neal added: "This is Eurovision, it's inclusive of every single person."

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy looking forward to #eurovision final on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/GJRiVdEYyF — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 9, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association