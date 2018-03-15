Orkambi now available to children aged between 6 and 11 with Cystic Fibrosis

The availability of the drug Orkambi has been extended to eligible children with Cystic Fibrosis aged between six and 11.

This comes following EMA approval in January of this year.

The 2017 agreement between the manufacturer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and the HSE included the extension to other age groups, subject to market authorisation in Europe.

"It’s very positive news that Orkambi is now licenced and available for reimbursement in Ireland for CF patients aged 6 to 11," said Minister for Health Simon Harris.

"Orkambi was already licenced and available for reimbursement for children aged 12 years and over. The extension to the younger children became possible following EMA approval in January of this year.

"This quick turnaround between approval and availability was possible because we ensured the younger age group was included in the agreement with the company Vertex last year, subject to market authorisation in Europe."

I am very pleased that Ireland is one of the first countries in the European Union to provide access to Orkambi for children in this age category.

- Digital Desk