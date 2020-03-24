Organisers to discuss future of Galway 2020 in light of Covid-19

Galway 2020 organisers will meet later to discuss the future of the project in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been suggestions that the city's position as this year's European Capital of Culture will be postponed until 2021.

A number of events have already been cancelled or delayed due to the current crisis.

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard says it has been a testing time for the project:

"We are in times where you can't predict the next turn of events," he said.

"We were very unlucky this year at the start of the year when the opening ceremony was cancelled with the storm that blew in. We'd hoped to relaunch it during the St Patrick's Festival, then we lost that of course to the Covid-19.

"We have been rightly unlucky, you couldn't script this, to be honest, but we will evaluate where we're at at the moment."