Order allowing Presidential election likely to be signed today

Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to announce the details of how long potential nominees have to get on the ballot.

Once it is issued, local authorities and Oireachtas members can formally back candidates and those wishing to challenge Michael D Higgins can lodge their papers.

Eight candidates sought the support of local authorities during a number of sittings yesterday.

The runner-up in the 2011 election Sean Gallagher had indicated he will make his intentions clear after the writ is issued, meaning we could know whether he will be entering the race again by the end of the week.

The nomination stage will likely close at the end of September ahead of a Presidential election on the 25th or 26th of October.

Digital Desk