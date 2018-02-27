Oral hearing on proposed redesign of College Green set for mid-March

A date has been set for an oral hearing relating to the proposed redesign of College Green in Dublin.

The revamp would turn the area in front of Trinity College into a public plaza where traffic would be banned.

It is a separate proposal to current moves to restrict traffic in a bid to ease congestion since the Luas line opened.

The hearing has been scheduled for 10.30am on Monday, March 12, in The Gresham Hotel.

