Oral hearing on proposed redesign of College Green set for mid-March
27/02/2018 - 08:31:52Back to Ireland Home
A date has been set for an oral hearing relating to the proposed redesign of College Green in Dublin.
The revamp would turn the area in front of Trinity College into a public plaza where traffic would be banned.
It is a separate proposal to current moves to restrict traffic in a bid to ease congestion since the Luas line opened.
The hearing has been scheduled for 10.30am on Monday, March 12, in The Gresham Hotel.
Join the conversation - comment here