Oral hearing on proposed Civic Plaza at College Green begins

Plans for the Civic Plaza at College Green in Dublin City Centre are to be discussed today.

The An Board Pleanála Oral Hearing will get underway this morning.

It comes as taxi drivers are set to be banned from travelling through College Green southbound at peak-times from today.

"We are totally disappointed in this. We were hoping that it would be put back," said Irish Taxi Drivers' Federation President, Joe Heron.

"We have asked for a meeting with the minister to discuss this whole situation and we were hoping that it would be put back for a week so instead of today it would be this day next week if it was going to happen.

"Our problem with it is that they have given us no alternative route."

Digital Desk