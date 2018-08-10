Opposition parties claim Housing Minister has 'gone missing'

Opposition parties are claiming the Housing Minister has 'gone missing' amid the growing homelessness crisis in the capital.

Charities say there has been a major spike in the number of homeless families who are struggling to get emergency accommodation.

The issue was highlighted when Margaret Cash and six of her children were forced to spend the night in a Garda station.

It is claimed Dublin's tourist boom is forcing homeless families out of their hotel accommodation - and the visit of Pope Francis is expected to make matters worse.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson Eoin O'Broin says there has been a deafening silence from Housing Minster Eoghan Murphy.

"We need to hear from the Minister or a senior cabinet colleague urgently to say what are they going to do throughout the rest of August/early September to ensure that those families that otherwise won't get into accommodation because it's not available will have some secure place to stay overnight."

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says the Housing Minister needs to come up with solutions.

"We hear of contingency plans, we hear of debates, we hear of talk and that's all we're hearing from Government and the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive).

"In fairness to the DRHE, at times, they are under pressure but they are charged with doing this job on behalf of the Minister and the Department but the job is just not being done.

"It's time Eoghan Murphy came out of whatever shell he is in there now at the moment and comes down and talks to use on the ground and lets us know what his plans are to effectively tackle this crisis. "

Yesterday it emerged that Margaret Cash, 28, was forced to sleep in Tallaght Garda Station due to lack of emergency homeless accommodation on Wednesday night.

Margaret Cash with six of her seven children (Aoife Moore/PA)

“I was heartbroken that I couldn’t do more for them as a mother, I was ashamed to see my kids splattered round a station floor like that,” she said.

Ms Cash and her seven children – Johnny, 11, Tommy, 10, Rebecca, nine, Miley, seven, Jim, four, Rocky, two, and Andy, one – have been in emergency accommodation for over a year after her landlord went bankrupt and their house was repossessed.

She has been in different one-night emergency family accommodations ever since.