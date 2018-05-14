Operation Thor winter phase sees burglaries almost halved

The number of home burglaries almost halved between October and March.

Gardaí say it is due to the implementation of a winter phase of Operation Thor, after they noticed a spike in burglaries during September and October.

They undertook targeted enforcement and preventative activity, particularly targeting organised crime gangs who take advantage of reduced daylight.

There were 43% less burglaries in March 2018, the final month of the winter phase of Operation Thor, compared to October 2017, the month before the Operation commenced.

The figure dropped from 1,427 in October to 806 in March.

We are particularly aware of the vulnerability of older people for whom a burglary can be a very traumatic experience and we are determined to identify and apprehend those who exploit their vulnerability.

"The positive conclusion to the Winter Phase of Operation Thor is encouraging and we are refocussing Operation Thor for the summer months," said John O’Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations.

Digital Desk