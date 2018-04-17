Only small fraction of budget for repairing local and regional roads spent; Bad weather being blamed

Only a small fraction of the local council budget for repairing local and regional roads has actually been spent this year.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil only a small part of the €470m budget for upgrading roads has been used by councils.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

The bad weather is being blamed, with councils saying they have not been able to get out to carry repairs.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says they need more support from the Government.

He said: "The problem is they don't have the resources to do the work.

Our roads have become virtually undrivable, they are not fit for purpose, they are hazardous, they are dangerous in fact, they are obstacle courses.

"It is impacting on school buses, An Post deliveries, bin collections and ambulance services."

- Digital Desk