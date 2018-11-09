Only one in seven rural households accept high-speed broadband from Eir

It has been revealed that just one in seven homes in rural Ireland that have been offered high-speed broadband by Eir have taken it up.

Figures seen by the Irish Times show it has offered to connect 200,000 households so far this year.

However, only 28,000 have taken up subscriptions.

The Government is said to be alarmed by the low take-up levels as it considers the future of the National Broadband Plan, which aims to connect half a million rural homes.